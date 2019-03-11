MSU Hosting NCAA Tournament Selection Show at The Hump

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State women’s basketball will map its path to a third consecutive Final Four on Monday, March 18.

Bulldog fans can join the team in Starkville for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show in Humphrey Coliseum. Admission is free, and doors will open at 4:45 p.m. MSU’s clear bag policy and regular game day security screening will be in place. Concessions will be available at the event.

The SEC Champion Bulldogs will sign autographs on the concourse from 4:45-5:30 p.m. The NCAA prohibits the sale of items signed by student-athletes. Student-athletes will only sign the SEC Champions posters available at no cost on the concourse.

Both the SEC regular season and tournament trophies will be available on the concourse for fans to take photographs.

Following their autograph session, the Bulldogs will be introduced to open the show at 5:45 p.m. The Selection Show program on ESPN will air live on the video board beginning at 6 p.m. Blank brackets will be available at the door for fans to fill in as the teams are revealed.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to answer Bulldog basketball trivia questions to win prizes during breaks in the broadcast. Vic Schaefer, the SEC Coach of the Year two years running, will address the fans following the show.

Under Schaefer the Bulldogs compiled a 30-2 (15-1 SEC) record through the regular season. Over the past two years, MSU is 31-1 in SEC play and won 26 straight league games. That streak is tied for the sixth-longest in SEC history with the 1987-90 Auburn squads.

Schaefer’s squad became the first women’s program in MSU history to win consecutive regular-season SEC titles and the first since men’s golf in 1996-97. State won its first SEC Tournament crown on Sunday.

All-session reserved tickets for the first and second rounds can be purchased online at HailState.com/Tickets or by calling the MSU Ticket Office at 1-888-GO-DAWGS. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for kids age 17 and younger and MSU students with a valid student ID.

If tickets remain, individual session reserved tickets will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. on the first day of play at the cost of $20 for adults and $10 for youth and MSU students.