MSU hosts “AI Discovery Day” on campus in Starkville

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – The future is here and artificial intelligence is leading the way.

That’s why Mississippi State University is making sure students, staff and researchers understand the power of A-I and how they can use it in various fields.

During “AI Discovery Day” on campus October 15, participants attended sessions and participated in range of activates to gain insight into the varied uses of AI.

Some of the topics included using AI ethically and learning how it can streamline routine tasks and enhance productivity.

“So understanding how it works, the limitations that it may have, as well as the possibilities it may have to increase work efficiency and capturing large amounts of data that is hard for a human to manage”, said MSU’s Cyber Education Director Shelly Hollis.

Dozens of MSU students, instructors and staff attended the event. One session tailored for students focused on the role artificial intelligence can play in communication and time management.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X