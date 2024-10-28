MSU hosts horseback riding program for adults

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There were lots of Halloween events around the area this weekend.

But at Mississippi State, there was more fun for the adults with horseback riding.

The MSU Equestrian Team held their Horseback Adult Riding days.

The Horseback Adult Riding days are held bi-annually for the community of Starkville.

This is a fundraiser for the MSU Equestrian Team.

Attendees completed a three-hour program of learning the basics of riding horses.

They groomed, bonded, and rode through the MSU South Farm.

Event Coordinator, Hannah Valigura said she wanted adults to be able to connect with the horses they offer.

“I created this program two years ago and we usually do it during the summer just as a way for adults to come and get to interact with some horses and get the ride,” Valigura said. “There’s a lot of opportunities for kids to ride and not a whole lot for beginner adults to ride.”

There were around 20 adults who got to experience the program.

Some said they used to horseback ride when they were younger and it was pleasing to connect with it again.

“I stopped doing horseback riding lessons and I haven’t done them for a very long time so when I found out about the ride day I was like, ‘I want to do that again,'” Grace Ehrenfeld said. “Horses have been a passion of mine, and I still fall along with horse stuff. But, I just haven’t been in one in a long time. So, today was a really fun opportunity to do that again.”

Some attendees said the event helped them realize how important horses are to them.

“Being involved with horses is very near and dear to me,” Emily Bishop said. “They are basically a mirror to each other like the horse and the person, they can sense our emotions and kind of correlate to us. I love being around them cause they help me mentally, and it’s a good exercise as well for the body.”

The MSU Equestrian Team said they plan to have more opportunities for adults to learn more about horseback riding.

