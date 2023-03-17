MSU hosts landscaping competition for college students all over U.S.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is hosting the top landscape and horticulture students on its home turf this week.

Over 600 students from 47 schools across the country have been taking part in the National Collegiate Landscaping Competition.

Students compete in 30 events that cover all aspects of landscaping, from design to irrigation, to proper and creative use of everything from trees to rocks to concrete.

Landscaping is a growing field, and the competition gives them a chance to give a sort of visual résumé to potential employers.

“And we don’t have enough students to fill all the jobs that we have out there, so the career fair is probably the most important part of this whole event,” said Tim Schauwecker, MSU Landscape Contracting and Managing Degree Program.

“They get these students the training that they need, the experience, the contacts with all the contractors across the country that we know are looking for employees. Employees are a big thing for contractors right now,” said Corey Ogiba, Regional Sales Manager at Belgard Hardscapes.

The National Collegiate Landscape Competition is the largest event of its kind in the nation. Next year it will be held at BYU.

