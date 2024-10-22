MSU hosts science fair for kids to learn about the wood industry

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There are more than 19 million acres of forestland across the state of Mississippi.

The timber industry is vital to the economy, providing jobs and products like lumber and even furniture.

MSU held its 31st annual Wood Magic Science Fair on Monday in Starkville.

The university teaches students from around Mississippi about the wood industry and why it matters.

“It’s very important. It’s one of the largest employers in this state. The state of Mississippi is one of the largest lumber producers in the nation, so it’s critically important to housing America,” said Rubin Shmulsky, a professor and the department head for MSU’s Sustainable Bioproducts department

Mississippi State’s Sustainable Bioproducts department coordinates the fair.

Shmulsky said they want to keep the fair interactive for the students.

“It keeps them moving. We find if it’s interactive, where they can see it, touch it, hear it, smell it, they’ll have a much more memorable trip, so we try to incorporate all the 5 senses in today’s events,” said Shmulsky.

The children were able to cut wood, make paper, test furniture and more during the fair.

Rodriquez Graham and Camri Doss attended the science fair.

“They showed us something about wood and magic and science,” said Graham

And how houses are made and stuff,” said Doss.

The students rotated to different stations inside and outside of the Forest Products Lab.

Each station represented a forest industry in Mississippi.

“We want our content to actually represent what’s happening in the state. How trees are grown, how they’re managed, how they’re cut, how they’re replanted, we get that information. And having the participation from all the forestry associations and all these other partners is really critical to our success. That way what the kids are getting for content represents what is happening in Mississippi.”

MSU expects around 3,500 kids to attend the fair this week.

The science fair will last until October 25.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.