MSU joins collaborative studio initiative working to revitalize downtown Jackson

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — According to an MSU press release, Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture joins two capital city universities in a new collaborative initiative aimed at boosting small businesses and driving economic growth in downtown Jackson.

Partnering with nonprofit organization Downtown Jackson Partners, Jackson State’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning and Millsaps College’s Else School of Management, MSU will join these entities at Urban Studio on Capitol Street. This collaborative studio provides high-performing students and recent graduates with hands-on, real-world projects centered on urban revitalization, research-backed small business support and pathways for physical investment in Jackson.

Aaron White, director of MSU’s Jackson Center, said the partnership aligns with the School of Architecture’s fifth-year curriculum goals.

“The Mississippi State University School of Architecture has been part of downtown Jackson since its founding in 1973, and the School’s Jackson Center has long been a catalyst for reimagining Mississippi’s capital city,” White said. “Our partnership in Urban Studio builds on that longstanding commitment by giving our students the opportunity to apply their talents to real challenges while collaborating with community leaders and partner institutions. Through this experience, students will not only contribute to Jackson’s future but gain a deeper understanding of the role architects play in shaping vibrant communities.”

MSU’s School of Architecture offers the state’s only professional architecture degree accredited by NAAB. Learn more at www.caad.msstate.edu/.

Downtown Jackson Partners is a 501(C)(4) nonprofit organization that works to enhance the quality of life for all who live, work and play in downtown Jackson. Learn more at downtown-jackson.com.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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