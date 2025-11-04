MSU makes road, access changes in anticipation of weekend’s SEC Nation broadcast

SEC Nation comes to the Junction as MSU prepares to take on the LSU Tigers. (photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss.—According a press release, Mississippi State is welcoming the return of “SEC Nation Presented by Regions Bank” this Saturday [Nov. 8] for MSU’s matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in Davis Wade Stadium. Broadcasting live in The Junction from 9-11 a.m. CT on ESPN, the show precedes the 11 a.m. Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs contest.

Show analysts Laura Rutledge, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Tim Tebow and Paul Finebaum will take a look at football across the conference, and Finebaum will start the weekend off on Friday [Nov. 7]. “The Paul Finebaum Show” is live in The Junction from 2-6 p.m., and then the “Marty & McGee” show, featuring Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, continues coverage Saturday morning [Nov. 8] from 8-9 a.m.

Fans and campus visitors are urged to be mindful of gameday policies as well as parking, road closures and traffic updates.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

—6 p.m., Creelman Street will close from Stone Boulevard to Tracy Drive. It will remain closed until postgame on Saturday [Nov. 8].

—6 p.m., the Montgomery Hall stop for SMART transit will relocate to Bully Boulevard, next to the Allen Hall parking lot.

Friday, Nov. 7

—2 p.m., B.S. Hood closes from Stone Boulevard to Barr Avenue.

—8 p.m., Barr Avenue closes from College View Drive to George Perry Street.

Access to Bell Island, Walker Road, West Lee Boulevard, Tracy Drive

All traffic accessing the Bell Island area must use George Perry Street from the north. On George Perry Street, fans continue past Old Main Academic Center and the Chapel of Memories to access Bell Island.

Bollards at the YMCA and Chapel will be removed for vehicle access to West Lee Boulevard and Tracy Drive. All vehicles must exit on George Perry Street as well.

Students, employees, visitors and fans are reminded that West Lee Boulevard is one-way, and all traffic entering the Bell Island area must turn onto Walker Road to access Lee Boulevard or Tracy Drive. Parking permits still are required to park in the Bell Island area and Tracy Drive gated.

Tickets to the game can be purchased at HailState.com/Tickets.

For the most up-to-date information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU football on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateFB.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.