MSU men’s basketball gets back on track against Vanderbilt

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball got back in the win column Saturday at the Humphrey Coliseum against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs cruised to a 68-55 win.

Mississippi State got back to its stellar defense in the first half, allowing only 21 points. The Bulldogs forced the Commodores to shoot an abysmal 25% in the first 20 minutes.

Tolu Smith had another All-American caliber performance, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Josh Hubbard (11) and DJ Jeffries (10) were also in double figures.

Free throws were still a major issue for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs shot 12-22 from the stripe which won’t cut it in most SEC games.

Mississippi State improves to 13-5 and 2-3 in conference. The Bulldogs hit the court again Wednesday in Gainesville against Florida. That game tips off at 7:30.