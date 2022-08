MSU North Parking Garage officially open

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State students and staff are finding more parking spaces this semester.

The $14 million MSU golf course and you will need to pay.

It will cost you $1.50 to park there for one hour and $2.50 for each additional hour.

The daily maximum charge is $25 dollars.

There are 500 parking spaces in the garage.