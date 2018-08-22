MSU O-Lineman Story Suspended Indefinitely

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State junior offensive lineman Michael Story has been suspended indefinitely.

Story was arrested in Starkville, Saturday, on charges of speeding, no insurance, and aggravated animal cruelty to a dog or car.

According to the arrest report, the accuser claims Story “shut Kodak the Great Dane in he back room of his apartment and did not feed or water Kodak the Great Dane since Wednesday, August 15th, 2018, until August 18th, 2018.”

The complaint also stated Story “stated at a later time that Kodka the Great Dane had been in the bedroom of the apartment for roughly a weeks time.”

Story was released on bond.