MSU & Ole Miss Student Associations collaborate with food drive

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Food insecurity has gotten a lot of attention lately with the Government Shutdown, furloughed workers, and a pause on SNAP benefits.

But for many, it’s a year-round problem, even for some on college campuses.

It’s also a problem that is bringing rivals together. MSU and Ole Miss Student Associations are working together to help those in need with a competitive food drive.

Students of MSU and Ole Miss are taking their in-state rivalry off the field, but this time it’s for a good cause.

The Student Associations of both universities are collaborating in their annual Food Fight drive.

The goal is to collect monetary and canned food donations from students.

The winners are students and those in the surrounding communities who are experiencing food insecurity.

MSU Student Association President Cameron Cummings said their organization tries to find ways to support those who are in need.

“One of our mottoes is leading through service, and we want to make sure that service is emphasized. Food Fight is a really good example of that, with a lot of things going on within government, in general, people not knowing where they’re next meal is coming from. Making sure that we have an outlet to provide for them since Bully’s Pantry is one of the greatest ways we have to do that, and we want to continue to have those resources provided.”

Another way they are helping those in need is through block meals, which is money used to eat at dining halls on campus, which can be contributed to the food drive.

“Food Fight is a really good way for us to realize that we are all Mississippians and as Mississippians, we all experience struggles,” Ella Moffet said. “There are members in our community that aren’t as privilege as we can call ourselves and this is a good way to recognize that.”

Food pantries from both universities are striving to make an impact on the campus community.

“I find this really exciting because it really engages with students with this opportunity see the face of your school basically running around with the opposing team’s jersey. But what we really wanted to do is capitalize on making sure we have that outlet on students. I’m a firm believer in if a student is focusing on when their next meal is, then they are not focused on their classes or try to interact what is on-campus.”

The Food Fight started on November 1 and ends on November 21.

