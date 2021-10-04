MSU QB Will Rogers named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

MISSISSIPPI STATE ATHLETICS- After leading Mississippi State to a 26-22 victory over No. 15 Texas A&M on Saturday, MSU quarterback Will Rogers has been chosen as a Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week the league announced on Monday.

Rogers becomes the second Bulldog to earn an SEC weekly award this season, joining Charles Cross, who was selected as SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week previously. Rogers is the first Mississippi State player to be picked as SEC Offensive Player of the Week since quarterback K.J. Costello earned the honor last season.

Rogers was brilliant in guiding the Bulldogs to Saturday’s win over the Aggies. He threw for 408 yards and tied a career high with three touchdown passes. It marked the second time this season Rogers has cracked the 400-yard mark and thrown for three touchdowns. He’s the only player in the SEC to accomplish that feat.

Rogers was incredibly accurate, connecting on 46 of his 59 pass attempts (78 percent). The 46 completions were the third-most in a single game in State history.

Nine different Bulldogs caught passes from Rogers, paced by receiver Makai Polk who set new career highs with 13 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Rogers had five completions of 20 or more yards. All five of those went to different Bulldog pass catchers.

Saturday continued what has already been a standout season for Rogers. He leads the SEC with 1,862 passing yards. He’s thrown for 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Rogers has been especially strong over his last three games as he’s completed 143 of 188 pass attempts (76.1 percent) while averaging 381.3 yards per contest. He’s thrown for three touchdowns in each of the last three games.