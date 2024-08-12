MSU receives major help from community to start move-in day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With school heading into full swing for K-12 students, it is almost that time for college students.

Mississippi State University had its first weekend of students moving in on campus.

Nearly a thousand students were moving in.

Students said that with the help of parents, volunteers, and staff, the transition was smooth for most freshmen.

“We had to go get our slips, get all the stuff out the van, throw it out the sidewalk and, carry it up inside. Then, the mothers helped just did the rest of it,” Evan Lynch said.

Last Fall was the largest freshman class in school history.

This year, students said they expected that same large crowd.

“I expected more people but there really were not a lot of people. I mean I expected it to be packed out but we got our all our stuff from the truck to the dorm for probably about 30-40 minutes,” Cole Haab said.

“I know that it might be chaotic but you know just how ever many thousands of people were moving in. The way they had it set up with times and everything, it was pretty flawless,” Campbell Towles said.

“I didn’t have any trouble especially coming inside and stuff. We never like budded heads with anybody. I think nobody was in our way. We try to stay put of everybody’s way and keep it flowing for everybody and make it easy,” Lynch said.

Some residents traveled from hundreds of miles away to begin their college experience at MSU.

Many students say it is a dream to attend the university.

“Like I said I was always so close and I always grew up a Mississippi State fan. So I was always up here for football games, baseball games, or whatever and I just knew I wanted to come here,” Haab said.

The official move-in date for MSU will take place August 17.

