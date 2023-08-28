MSU releases new information about student death investigation

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State released new information about the student found dead on campus.

19-year-old Maxwell Curtis Pennebaker was found unresponsive in a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

He was a sophomore building construction science major and a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said foul play was not suspected.

University officials have met with Pennebaker’s family and the fraternity to express their sympathies.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter