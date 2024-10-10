MSU research helps commercial agriculture labor shortage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Making farming less stressful.

There’s a labor shortage in commercial agriculture around the country.

However, Mississippi State is doing research on spray drones and other unmanned aircraft systems to help with the problem.

“What we’re seeing is the earliest of those large UAS type of operations, and the benefits for the state’s agricultural industry is going to be tremendous,” said Madison Dixon, the associate director for MSU’s Agricultural Autonomy Institute.

MSU held a seminar Wednesday on spray drones and UAS in commercial agriculture.

The university partners with private and government organizations to access technology and research on how to improve it for customers.

“It helps create STEM excitement amongst students because it’s so catchy and interesting, and it’s easy to draw students in,” said Dixon.

Farmers can use drones to spray pesticides over their crops.

Dixon says having this type of technology is a huge benefit to farmers.

“They’re filling a tremendous need. They’re creating new job opportunities. They’re not taking anyone’s job and they’re not replacing people,” said Dixon.

Dixon is excited to see how UAS contributes to commercial agriculture.

“I’m passionate about it because it’s bigger than just me. It’s a very huge benefit for the state and I’m excited to play a role in maximizing that benefit for the state and for its citizens and its economy,” said Dixon.

MSU is also using UAS to help FEMA and other disaster relief organizations scan affected areas.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X