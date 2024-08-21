MSU Resource Fair: Prepping students new to campus life

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State professors and student volunteers, are putting forth their best effort to make sure that first-year MSU students, don’t feel alone.

“We are here to help freshmen who are getting ready to start classes tomorrow. We are not just showing them classes, but we are also showing them organizations and all these organizations have different resources to help provide, pave the way, and help make the transition from high school to college easier for freshmen,” said Jarius Isabell, Resource Fair Student Volunteer.

The resource fair gave students the chance to pick up their schedules, find out where their classrooms are, and learn more about how they can get involved on campus. MSU Assistant Vice President for Student Success, Eric Moyen, said he hopes this shows parents that the University is trying its best to show support for all students.

“The message is that we care about your kids, we care about each of these students, and we want to give and equip them with what they need to succeed. It is that we are here to make sure your son or daughter is successful here at Mississippi State,” said Moyen.

Some people are often afraid to speak up and ask questions when they are unsure about something. That’s another reason why Moyen said this resource fair was needed.

“For an 18-year-old showing up on campus, a lot of times they feel like everyone here has everything together, and I am the one that does not know anything. When the reality is that you are starting this with thousands of other students and everyone has questions, and we want them to know that it is okay to ask questions, in fact, that is what is going to help you succeed here,” said Moyen.

Every school is different, which is why MSU freshman Markese Rolen said an event like this helps him and other first-year MSU students better navigate the campus.

“Not every college has enough resources, or at least not the amount of resources that Mississippi State has, so coming here, the resources help us get introduced to other people. Not only that, but these are also lifelong friendships that you can meet while you are here, so take advantage of it while you are here,” said Rolen.

The resource fair was held in the Old Main Academic Center, and faculty and staff say they hope to see even more students show up for next year’s resource fair.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X