MSU State Singers will perform at Carnegie Hall on March 19th

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – These Mississippi State student performers are taking their talents to a world-renowned stage in New York City.

The MSU State Singers will perform at Carnegie Hall on March 19th.

The recital is a joint concert with choirs from McPherson College in Kansas and Wagner College in New York state.

State Singers is MSU’s premiere choral-vocal ensemble at Mississippi State. Students join through a competitive audition process and perform full-length concerts, both on and off campus.

This is the choir’s third time in 10 years to perform at Carnegie Hall.