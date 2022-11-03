MSU student, Reese Dunne, chosen as finalist for Rhodes Scholarship

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State student and Starkville High Alumnus is in the running for a prestigious international scholarship.

Reese Dunne is MSU’s latest Rhodes Scholarship finalist.

Dunne is a Starkville native and Senior Mechanical Engineering Major.

He is also a Presidential, Astronaut, and Goldwater Scholar.

Dunne is a former Mister MSU, and he competes in Track and Field and Cross-Country at State.

Rhodes Scholars receive full financial support to pursue graduate degrees at the University of Oxford in England.

Dunne has another round of interviews on November 11th and 12th.

