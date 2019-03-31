MSU Students Line-up for Free Film Festival

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2019 International Film Festival is back at the MSU Campus.

The Holmes Cultural Diversity Center is in partnership with MSU’s Institute for the Humanities.

Students lined up to grab free popcorn, soda and a seat for the event.

Three diverse films ranging from family comedy to coming-of-age drama will be airing.

” Our intention is to provide an opportunity for students or people from here to come like see other worlds and cultures,” said Program Coordinator Kei Mamiya .

This serves as a chance to expose students and community to other places and cultures.

” That’s the great opportunity for us to show them here within the university setting in and also these films of daily life is like in other countries in some ways it’s very very similar,” said Director Julia Osman

Film festival participants will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a free meal during next month’s International Fiesta.