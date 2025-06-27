MSU Summer Scholars prepares for 44th annual stage performance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Summer Scholars on-stage program is set to hit the stage this weekend for its 44th annual performance.

This year’s show is called “Are You Still Watching?”.

This immersive, artistic camp is a writing, production, and technical camp for students in grades 7-12

The program incorporates dance, singing, acting, and technical elements, drawing students from all over Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of Michigan.

The show features 10 original songs created by the campers.

“It’s definitely cooler that it’s our own because it’s always really cool to finish a show that you previously worked on, even if it’s written by somebody else. It is still a fun experience, and you always have an actor. Feel sad when it’s over, but this is very important, so it’s even more magical because you get to create it, and nobody else will ever play the part that you play again,” said Josiah Palmer, a Summer Scholar Musician.

the original musical comedy will premiere on June 27 at 7 pm, and again on June 28 at 1 pm.

