MSU to host annual “Trashion” Fashion Show for college students

STARKVILLE, (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi State University’s annual “Trashion” fashion show is set to showcase the creativity and innovation of Fashion Design and Art major students as they present unique garments made from non-traditional, recycled materials. According to Press Release from Mississippi State University, the highly anticipated event will take place Wednesday, November 20 starting at 7 p.m., at Dodson Farms.

This, “Trashion” promises to be bigger and more exciting than ever before, with over 200 attendees expected, including Mississippi State alumni, faculty, and special guests. This year’s show celebrates sustainability in fashion, as well as artistic expression as students transform discarded materials into one-of-a-kind, high-fashion creations.

The event will have over 50 designs modeled. Some models are signed and attended New York as well as Milan fashion week. There will also be vendors.

This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, and MSU is proud to offer a platform for them to share their creativity while promoting sustainability within Mississippi.

For more information about the event or to inquire about press credentials, please contact Mariama Hawkins at (662) 714-6659, or email at mh3489@msstate.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.