MSU to make changes to their MLK celebrations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University will once again host its annual MLK day celebration virtually.

The event will be held in the gallery of the Mill Conference Center this year.

The guest speaker of the day will be Angela Turner Ford.

Other speakers include MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum and Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill. The MSU Black Voices Gospel Choir will also perform.

MSU staff and students will also have an opportunity to participate in service projects.

“We put on an MLK day of service every year we’ve been doing that for almost 10 years now and with the MLK day of service it is just an opportunity to bring everyone from the MSU community into the surrounding communities to really take a moment and join the service together in solidarity,” said Anna Jones, MSU.

The virtual event will be broadcast on MSTV at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.