MSU to provide pass-fail option to students for spring semester

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is providing students with a pass-fail option for grades this semester.

COVID-19 has moved all classes online.

This new grading option is in response to the virus.

Faculty will enter “A” through “F” letter grades by 10 a.m. on May 4, as normal.

Undergraduate students can accept that letter grade or choose the pass-fail option.

Here is that option:

S for satisfactory will be given to letter grades A, B, C P for passing will be given for letter grade D. U for unsatisfactory and a letter grade of F.

“We cannot allow the COVID-19 crisis to torpedo the academic progress of our students, who are dealing with the interruption of their semesters through no fault of their own. They deserve informed choices about their grades. This new policy provides just that,” said MSU executive vice president and provost Dr. David Shaw.

Students have until 10:00 a.m. on May 7 to make a decision.

S, P, or U will be on the transcript, but will not be calculated in the grade point average on the transcript.

Graduate school rules are different.