MSU unveils monument honoring veterans of World War II

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – MSU unveiled a monument to celebrate veterans of World War II.

The Mississippi State Department of Student Affairs dedicated its newest World War II monument. The monument is located behind Nusz Hall, near the Vietnam Memorial.

They had speakers from the department as well as MSU President Mark Keenum and Director of Public Affairs Sid Salter.

President Mark Keenum said they wanted to memorialize faculty and students who served in the war.

“We had many students from Mississippi State who left this college to go off and enlist and fight in the war. We had faculty and staff do the same, and many did not come back home. They paid the ultimate price. We are honored to be able to have this memorial here to dedicate to them for their sacrifices and their services,” said Keenum.

MSU would like to create more memorials in the future.

