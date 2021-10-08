MSU WR Makai Polk makes huge leap

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Bulldogs returned to the practice field on Thursday. Mike Leach’s team is on its BYE week.

MSU is 3-2 on the season and University of California transfer receiver Makai Polk has really emerged in the last three games. In that span he has 32 catches for 340 yards and 4 TDs. In their 26-22 win over #15 Texas A&M on Saturday he had 13 catches for 126 yards and two scores.

“He is the best example of consistency of our receiving corps,” Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said. “He’s not the biggest, strongest or fastest but he is the most consistent. As a result he has done a lot of really good things and the key is to turn other guys into the polished version of themselves, like Makai is, and that elevates all of them.”

Mississippi State hosts #1 Alabama on Saturday, October 16th at 6 PM on ESPN.