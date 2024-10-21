MSU’s famous Maroon Band takes on other bands in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s football season at Mississippi State, but there is also another team taking to the field on November 2’s “The Famous Maroon Band”.

The band’s associate director took time to brief Oktibbeha County business and community leaders on what’s going on with the band.

Or, the *bands*. The marching band is one of several. There are 4 concert bands, a Jazz Band, the Basketball Pep Band, and the Community Band.

Band members also take part in volunteer activities off the field in the community.

The Famous Maroon Band is the largest university band in Mississippi and has been taking to the field for the past 122 years.

And, most of its members are homegrown.

“We do a lot of recruiting, both in state and regionally. Most of our students come from either Mississippi or states in the immediate region, so we focus our recruiting efforts there. But we do have students that come from all over the country”, said Craig Aarhus, Associate Director of Bands at Mississippi State University.

Recently, Associate Director of Bands, Craig Aarhus, 8 current band members and one Famous Maroon alum were part of the Collegiate Mass Band at the 80th Anniversary of D-Day commemoration.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X