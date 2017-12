STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) — Sophomore forward Schnider Herard announced on Sunday he plans to transfer and is no longer on the team.

The Haiti native appeared in 43-career games and drew 19 starts. He averaged 4.0 points and 4.2 rebounds, while blocking 16 shots.

This season, he appeared in 11 games and scored 11 points while hauling in 23 rebounds and blocking 8 shots.