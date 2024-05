One injured in SOCSD school bus accident

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is investigating a traffic accident involving a school bus.

A Starkville Oktibbeha County School District bus and another vehicle collided on Highway 182 late Tuesday afternoon.

There were no students on the bus.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and had to be airlifted to Tupelo.

Neither the bus driver nor the bus monitor suffered injuries.