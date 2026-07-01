MSU’s Hoover recognized with resolution by Mississippi legislators

MERIDIAN, Miss. (MSU PRESS) – According to an MSU press release, as Mississippi State prepares to seat its largest Master of Science in Nursing cohort yet with 52 incoming students, the Mississippi Legislature has recognized the university’s inaugural Senior Nurse Fellow, Kim Welch Hoover, for her more than 40 years of excellence in healthcare.

Hoover “has made a lasting impact on her patients, students, and colleagues during her decades-long career in the healthcare field,” states House Concurrent Resolution No. 46 1 A.

The Ridgeland resident, who began her MSU fellowship in fall 2025, said she was surprised and humbled to learn of the commendation, adding that her achievements were not accomplished alone.

“I’ve worked with wonderful mentors, leadership teams, faculty, staff, and students during my career,” she said.

Among the numerous accolades listed, the legislature recognized Hoover for her high academic accomplishments. A registered nurse who also holds a Ph.D. in clinical health sciences and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, she is president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association Foundation, as well as MHA’s former chief operating officer.

A native of Vidalia, Louisiana, now based in Ridgeland, Hoover started work as an RN in Natchez in the late 1980s and then joined the nursing faculty at Alcorn State University. She was instrumental in the Mississippi Office of Nursing Workforce, a legislatively funded initiative, as one of its early directors. She joined UMMC in 2003, culminating in her role as dean and tenured professor of nursing until her 2018 retirement, when she transitioned into MHA leadership roles.

“The most notable change in nursing I’ve seen is the rapid patient turnover in hospitals,” Hoover said. “Managing the fast-paced environment with little time to get to know a patient isn’t easy. While automation is utilized to reduce time spent on documentation, nothing can replace the human nurse using soft skills to manage care.”

MSU Dean of Nursing Mary Stewart said Hoover is a model of what the nursing profession can and should be.

“Throughout her career, Kim has led with integrity, humility and an unwavering commitment to nurses and the people of Mississippi,” Stewart said. “This recent recognition by the Mississippi Legislature honors not only her extraordinary contributions to nursing and health policy, but the character and leadership that have defined Kim’s work.”

The resolution additionally praised Hoover’s work at MSU in helping to identify and develop innovative solutions to nursing workforce challenges through a unique ability to represent a range of stakeholder viewpoints and bring together a broad network of healthcare leaders.

“Upward mobility and increased compensation can be difficult in a state where reimbursement doesn’t always cover the cost of providing the care,” Hoover said. “We also want to focus on what nursing does that cannot be replicated or replaced with AI and computers. Soft skills, such as problem solving, negotiating, critical thinking, adaptability and creativity are the skills that will prepare us to handle increasingly complex care.”

Learn more about MSU’s School of Nursing at www.nursing.msstate.edu.

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