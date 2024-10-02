MSU’s Jeff Lebby talks next steps for quarterback Michael Van Buren

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren made his first collegiate start at Texas on Sept. 28. The true freshman threw for 144 yards and rushed for one touchdown.

With the Bulldogs on bye this week, MSU head coach Jeff Lebby is looking at how Van Buren can continue his growth. The road certainly doesn’t get any easier for the young quarterback with a trip to Athens, Georgia, to face No. 5 Georgia on deck.

“There’s so much that goes into it,” Lebby said. “Our pre-snap process is going to be perfect.”