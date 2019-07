STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Speechless.

It was the only word that Mississippi State outfielder Elijah MacNamee posted to his Twitter after not being selected in the 2019 MLB Draft.

About a month after competing in his second consecutive College World Series, MacNamee finally has his chance at a professional career.

MacNamee announcing on his twitter that he will be joining the Evansville Otters in the Frontier League.

He said in his post, “beyond blessed for the opportunity.”