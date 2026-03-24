MSU’s Office of Emergency Management holds annual Preparathon

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Disasters and emergencies can happen anywhere, even on a college campus. That’s why Mississippi State University is helping students prepare.

MSU’s Office of Emergency Management held its annual Preparathon today.

The event provides students, faculty, and staff with information about what to do, where to go, and what they need in case of an emergency or a disaster.

Members of area law enforcement and emergency response agencies were also on hand, so those on campus could meet face-to-face with the people who handle those emergency calls.

Students got hands-on experience with life-saving procedures, like CPR, and with the Build-A-Kit event, they were able to put together their own emergency preparedness kit.

“Those who are off campus consider a 72-hour kit. You know, a gallon-a-day per person for water; food that’s non-perishable; a flashlight, different kinds of things like that. You want to build a kit to your specific needs based on your family. If you have medical conditions, you know, back-up prescriptions and those kinds of things to have in a kit as well,” said Assistant Director Natasha Cundy.

“I hope students are able to see exactly what it is that first responders help with, and to be able to also have a little bit more insight into emergencies, because we’re not really trained as well in emergencies as we could, and so being able to have first responders, personally, tell us about these emergencies and what we should do in case of emergency, I feel like is very vital,” said MSU Sophomore Joseph Henderson.

Experts advise having an emergency kit for your car as well as having a 24-hour kit and a 72-hour kit for your home.

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