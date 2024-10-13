Much cooler temperatures on the way next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm and clear conditions continue through tonight and into our Sunday! We’ll see slightly warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine for our Sunday afternoon! A big drop in temperatures is expected for next week as a strong cold front pushes through Sunday night. Some chilly mornings and plenty of sunshine in store for the next work week!

TONIGHT – We’re staying clear and dry for the rest of our Saturday evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s.

TOMORROW – You may need a light jacket for the start of your Sunday morning, but you can definitely shed it by the afternoon with highs climbing into the low 90s! Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures tomorrow and it will be the warmest day of the week! A strong cold front pushes through Sunday night that will bring a big drop in our temperatures! Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 40s by Monday night!

NEXT WEEK – A much cooler week in store for us as we look towards our next work week! High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with Wednesday being our coolest day with highs only into the upper 60s! Chilly mornings stick around throughout next week with lows into the low 40s!