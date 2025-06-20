Much improved Friday forecast!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It’s the longest day of the year, we will have 14 hours and 22 minuets of sunlight, and most of us will see all of that sunlight today! There will be patchy clouds and spot showers, but most of us stay dry!

FRIDAY: High temps near 90 degrees, with a handful of showers developing just before lunch, most of us will stay dry. Fair amount of sunshine, so get out and enjoy the first stereotypically summer day in a while.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s under a mostly clear sky. Seasonable to a touch above average.

WEEKEND: Copy and paste days with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index above 100. Lots of sunshine, and only a few spot showers in the afternoons. Beautiful, summer weather finally. It will get hot fast in the morning! Drink lots of water.