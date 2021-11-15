Much warmer air in store, rain by Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: This week starts off dry and increasingly warm before rain chances develop Thursday.

MONDAY: After another cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s this afternoon with full sun.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues, but temperatures continue to increase. Expect daytime highs to be in the mid to upper 70s both days with a southerly or southwesterly breeze.

THURSDAY: A strong front will approach the region Thursday morning, and clouds will increase as a result. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible, especially during the morning and midday hours. The front should clear the region in the afternoon and take the rain and clouds with it.

FRIDAY: The chilly air is back! Temperatures will start off in the middle 30s and only reach the upper 50s despite full sun.

WEEKEND: Gradually moderating temperatures will be the story for the weekend. Expect full sun Saturday with a few more clouds by Sunday – highs each day will be in the 60s.