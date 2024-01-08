Multiple rain chances again

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There will be several chances for rain showers and storms over the next week. Temperatures will be up and down over the next 7 days, reaching as high as the lower 60s during the day and as low as the middle 20s at night.

MONDAY NIGHT: A large system of heavy rain and gusty winds will be continuing through Mississippi and Alabama tonight. Accumulation looks to range anywhere from 0.75″-3″ across our NE corner. Along with the heavy rain, there is a High Wind Advisory that could allow for wind gusts at least 30 MPH or more, which continues until tomorrow at 6PM. With one good wind gust and soggy ground, trees and power lines have the potential of falling.

TUESDAY: This system will continue moving East throughout the night. A few leftover showers will linger into Tuesday morning. The wind will still be gusty, at about 30 MPH. Clearing of the rain and clouds will happen during the early evening hours. Temperatures will continuously be dropping through the day, as the cold air moves in behind the cold front that passed. Into a partly cloudy/mostly clear night, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.

WED/THURS: The better days of this week. High temperatures will increase both days, low/mid 50s then into the lower 60s. The sky will be mostly clear both days, only filling in cloud coverage late Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows will become more tolerable again, thanks to the heavier cloud coverage. Rain chance will increase overnight Thursday and into Friday.