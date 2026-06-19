Multiple sentenced for felony drug charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a busy Circuit Court term in Prentiss County. No fewer than 7 people were sentenced for felony drug charges.

Abbey Mullikin received the longest sentence. Mullikin will spend the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, transfer, or distribute. Her case was the result of an investigation by the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Tanya Savell will spend the next 15 years in prison for two counts of sale of methamphetamine and one count of meth possession. She also pleaded guilty in Circuit Court.

Booneville resident Mack Randle entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine and sale of methamphetamine. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he sold 26 grams of meth and 112 grams of meth to warrant those charges. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Due to the trafficking plea, Randle will not be eligible for parole or other early release.

All three defendants must also serve five years of post-release supervision.

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