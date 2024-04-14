Munson and Brothers host its two day PorchFest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday, April 13, marks the end of the two-day PorchFest in Columbus.

Munson and Brothers hosted a music and arts festival for everyone.

It included vendors from local businesses throughout Columbus.

There was food and drinks and artists performing from around the state.

Not only that, there was a lineup full of comedy and music.

One of the local vendors, Rebecca Kessler, says it was a welcoming festival.

“I wanted to partake here because one is cause it’s super local and it’s just a great crowd,” Kessler said. “Like the Munson Brothers and just PorchFest is very chill and a welcoming environment.” “I just love how everyone supports each other and is very welcome to each other.” “Yeah, it is just great.”

Vendors planned to showcase their local businesses for the upcoming annual Market Street Festival in Columbus which is on May 3 and 4.

