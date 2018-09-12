Murder suspect surrenders to police

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A West Point murder suspect turns himself into police.

Brian Bowens, 27, is charged with murder.

West Point Chief Avery Cooke tells WCBI that Bowens surrendered to police earlier Wednesday.

Investigators believe Bowens fired the shot that killed Aaron Fenton back on August 19th.

The shooting happened that Sunday, just as church was letting out.

Fenton was shot at the corner of Progress and 5th Streets, across from a playground.

Bowens was out on parole for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance.

Chief Cook says the investigation into the case is ongoing.