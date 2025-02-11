MUW aims to lower Mississippi’s infant mortality ranking

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Mississippi has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation according to the CDC.

The Northeast Mississippi Healthy Start community consortium aims to lower that ranking.

To do this, the group provides communities with resources and education.

A couple of their representative tabled at MUW.

They were focused on college students ahead of Valentine’s day.

Preconceive health is a priority for the organization because they say healthy families start before conception.

Christina Chunn, a member of the organization said teaching young people who are just beginning to think about starting families is important.

“We really wanted to connect with the college students because they’re at that age where they may be starting to think about their future and possibly the potential of having children later on. We certainly want to teach them about having healthy relationships, it builds healthy families. And we know that they need to have good health before before they get pregnant to increase the chances of having a healthy pregnancy, and a healthy baby,” said Christina.

More information and access to resources is on the Northeast Mississippi Healthy Start website.

