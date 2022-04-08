MUW alums welcome back to campus for spring homecoming

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time since 2019 Mississippi University for Women is welcoming alums back to campus for Spring Homecoming.

The weekend-long celebration started yesterday and runs through the weekend.

One of the highlights every year is the recognition of the “Golden Girls”.

Those are the alumnae celebrating the 50th anniversary of their graduation.

This year it’s the Class of ’72’s turn in the spotlight.

For the alums, it’s a chance to catch up with old friends and share memories, but the event also serves as a sort of cultural exchange between generations.

“Being on campus just gives those ladies an opportunity to interact with our current students and see what college life is like today on the campus of the university. But it’s also a great opportunity for the students to see these ladies come back and to hear them tell their stories about their ‘W’ experiences, because things were very different 50 years ago than they are now,” said Anna Ogburn, Director of Alumni Relations.

This year’s Homecoming features a new event. The Magnolia Mingle runs from 6 to 10 tonight and features live music and food trucks.