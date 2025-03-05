MUW and MSU wait to hear what’s next for MSMS

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State University are both waiting to hear what is next for the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

WCBI spoke with officials in Columbus and Lowndes County, who have expressed they would like MSMS to stay where it is.

Today, we spoke to Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill about what this could mean for the city.

Mayor Spruill said she believes this would be a wonderful addition to Starkville, and that education is one of the main focuses for the city.

She said she welcomes the idea of having more students in the community and is excited about an opportunity for the program to expand so even more students can attend.

“I think that’s one of the things that you have to look at is what the long-term opportunities would be on that MSU campus. And as I understand it, those the kids at MSMS come over to the campus on a regular basis. And so why put them in a vehicle and bus them over here only to then bus them back? So I think this offers us an opportunity to have an extraordinarily robust program over here,” said Spruill.

Spruill said she believes the campus and community are a safe place, and there are many positives to having it in Starkville that outweigh the negatives, as the Partnership school has been a positive for the campus and community.

