MUW Career Services hosts Lunch and Learn event for students

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is working to make connections from the classroom to the career field.

The Career Services and Professional Development Center hosts a “Lunch and Learn” event with the College of Businesses and Professional Studies.

Students and staff could make connections with companies looking to hire “W” graduates or interns.

Businesses also talked about trends they are seeing in the workforce and their needs.

