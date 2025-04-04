MUW celebrates homecoming in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is celebrating homecoming, and graduates are back on campus.

MUW is celebrating all alumni, but they are putting an emphasis on graduates whose class years end in a zero or 5.

This is the 50th year for the Golden Girls, which is the class of 1975.

This year has the largest alumni group to come back since pre-COVID years, with over 500 registered.

President Nora Miller said this event shows how MUW is a community that cares for each other.

Graduates said even though they haven’t stepped foot on campus in years, memories are flooding back and it feels like they were here yesterday.

“The thought of being back on this campus just does something to my spirit right now, and I’m feeling good about it. It’s a good memory. There are good memories here,” said Golden Girl Bernice Melton Moore.

“What’s interesting is, no matter where I’ve got in the world, I’ve run across people and they go, ‘Oh, you’re a W girl.’ And I’ll go ‘Yes, I am.’ There’s something about it. I think that the women that I went to college with we’ve all become leaders in their field. We’ve gone out into the world and tried to make a difference. We come back and it’s just great memories, great times, and it’s like it was yesterday,” said Alumna and president of the Class of 1985 Tina Benkiser.

“Buildings may have changed. The faculty may have changed. We’re co-educational, and we weren’t then. But we’re still the same place that nurtures our students and that builds bonds with the community and with each other, and that they can realize that the spirit of the W carries on,” said MUW President Nora Miller.

The homecoming activities continue through Sunday, April 6.

For a list of events, visit longblueline.muw.edu/events/homecoming-2025-schedule.

