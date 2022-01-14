MUW cooking up construction on new culinary department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Almost three decades after being the first school in Mississippi with a bachelor of science degree program in culinary, Mississippi University of Women expands its kitchen.

The W will relocate its culinary department from Shattuck Hall to a new 40,000 square foot facility.

The department will have multiple kitchens and state-of-the-art equipment.

The new site will have two floors.

The first floor for events.

The second floor will be for classrooms, a library, a computer lab, and more.

Foundation work has already begun on the new site.