MUW gives Salvation Army toys for staff recognition luncheon

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – MUW surprised salvation army lieutenant with a large amount of toys at their annual staff recognition luncheon on December 12.

While the university celebrated staff members’ work anniversaries, they also took the time to give back to the community.

MUW faculty and staff teamed up to buy a variety of toys for kids for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

“We do this every year and its great fun to see what everyone comes up with and just know we’re helping to make Christmas a reality for so many kids,” said Nora Miller, President of MUW.

“How great is that to have someone who loves the community that much that they did all the work. Everything that you see, they did all the work. I simply showed up today to represent Salvation Army. So I’m extremely thankful for that,” said Lt. Jason Houser.

Lt. Jason Houser said he is very grateful for MUW’s contribution and that he is excited to tell the kids more toys are coming.

All the toys donated will be given back to the community.

