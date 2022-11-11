MUW hosts ceremony to honor all veterans, even one of their own

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Faculty, Staff, and Students at Mississippi University for Women take time out this Veterans’ Day to honor past and current service members from around the area.

While MUW’s Veterans Day service was open to everyone, the University also wanted to be sure to recognize some of their own who have answered the nation’s call.

Mississippi University for Women Public Health Instructor Richard Morgan is also an Alum, earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at The W.

Before he began his studies, Morgan was serving his country. He spent eight years in the U.S. Army.

” I think it’s always important to honor those who have served. Those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice as well as those who continue to serve now and put themselves in harm’s way, ” said Morgan.

His time in the Army has given Morgan a better understanding of the meaning of service.

“Being a military personnel is a difficult task it takes you away from your family and it requires quite a bit of sacrifice,” said Morgan.

Now, as an instructor, he says he has several students who are either on active duty or in the reserves.

While some might think the additional pressure would detract from their school work, Morgan says it seems to have the opposite effect.

“Those students, although they have quite a bit of thing on them. Quite a bit of work, quite a bit of stress. They always seem to be some of the best students because they are dedicated and understand what a sacrifice it is to get the job done, ” said Morgan.

Students who serve sometimes receive orders that require them to put their school lives on hold.

Morgan says that he and the University understand duty comes first, and they do their best to help them keep up.

“Here at The W, we attempt to understand our students’ needs and know their limitations and some of the obstacles that they face. If I have a student that has obligations military-wise that will not count against them let’s work with you, let’s figure out what you need to do, let’s get your work done and do the things you need to do to get the job done,” said Morgan.

Morgan says that he enjoyed every minute that he served in the army

and says that the lessons he learned helped make him into the person he is today.

