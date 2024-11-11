MUW hosts a day of recognition in honor of Veterans Day

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Young people are learning what it means to serve and say thank you.

Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science and Mississippi University for Women students team up to honor our country’s veterans.

The schools hosted a ceremony this morning, November 11, on the Columbus campus.

Student ensembles from both schools sang.

Each branch of military service was recognized.

The event was open to the public.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.