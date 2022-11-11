MUW hosts veterans ceremony featuring music, Columbus High JROTC

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony.

The W Wind Ensemble opened the ceremony with the playing of ” Grand Old Flag”.

Columbus High School’s Junior ROTC was invited to do the Presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance.

Commander at 14th Flying Training Wing Colonel Justing T. Grieves gave a speech to the people in attendance.

