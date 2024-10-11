MUW offers mental health support for students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10.

Sometimes all we need is a listening ear.

College can be hard, but to help with those challenges, MUW offers free resources for students at the Counseling Center.

“We can see couples. We can even see some groups cause maybe a group is having a conflict, so might have to do some mediation,” said Dr. Debbie Wells, the Director of Counseling Services at the W.

Balancing classes, extracurricular activities, and personal life can be difficult, especially if it’s a student’ s first time doing it on their own.

“They go through anxiety. They go through loneliness. That first time away from home is not easy,” said Wells.

It can feel scary to talk about your problems.

Wells says often students hesitate to reach out for help, out of fear that people may judge them.

“They don’t necessarily have to have a stress problem or an anxiety problem. If they just want to talk about something that’s happening in their life, then they are welcome to come in and just talk about that and we can listen,”

Dr. Wells encourages students to reach out if they need help.

“Some of it is just getting that out and being able to know that it’s ok to talk about what might be happening in our heads,” said Wells.

Wells says – remember – your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

The MUW Counseling Center is located in “The Blue House” on the corner of 11th Street and 4th Avenue. Registered students can walk-in or call to schedule an appointment.

